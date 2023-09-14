Sales of children’s books increase for two consecutive years

Specifically, some 115,169 books for children had been sold in the first 6 months of 2023 or an increase of 26 percent against the same period last year bringing about revenue of nearly VND4.6 billion (US$189,143) up 10 percent over the same period in 2022.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Le Hoang commented that publishing houses have recently published more children's books with more eye-catching books attracting a large number of small readers. Publishers and bookmaking companies have constantly found and made books and book series to stimulate children’s senses and imagination as well as raise children's passion.

According to Director of Seednet Books Nguyen Thuan Thanh, publishers will find many opportunities if they have watched not only the book market but the science books for children. In addition to books, educational centers teaching STEAM, Science, and Roboticts have been booming recently. He added that a STEAM, Science, and Robotics course like this costs VND40 million-VND50 million and many parents signed up for these courses, proving parents’ need for children to get knowledge to become global citizens in which science is an important bridge.

However, it should be acknowledged that children's science books in the domestic market are still mainly translated books whereas no books written by Vietnamese authors are seen. Ms. Dao Mai Ly, Head of the Communications Department of Tre Publishing House, said her publishing house always invests in children's books, including science books. However, most children's science books of Tre Publishing House come from abroad, domestic authors often write more literary books than science books. Thus, she hoped that scientists and educators will spend time writing books for children, especially scientific knowledge associated with the country's characteristics.

At Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, Seednet Books Company in association with Thanh Nien Publishing House has just introduced to readers the comic book series The Young Scientists, published for 23 years in Singapore, bringing STEAM science knowledge associated with children's school curriculum, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths.

Before the publication of The Young Scientists series, domestic publishing companies such as Kim Dong Publishing House, Nha Nam, Dong A, and Dinh Ty Books all had quality publications, providing knowledge in many different fields for children. For example, Tre Publishing House sold a Horrible Science book series covering all fields of science, geography, history, and mathematics. It also published the National Geographic Kids, Little Scientist, and Vietnamese History in English series, and Journey of Discovery.

Sharing about the importance of science books for children, Mr. Nguyen Tran Vy, a specialist in research on conservation ecology and implementing environmental education programs at the Institute of Tropical Biology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said that science books are a useful and important tool, helping children explore their surrounding environment most effectively because, after all, children develop their thinking through why questions, such as Why does it rain? Why do birds have to migrate, not to the North but to the South?

In his opinion, science books initially help children explain those questions and children who have knowledge will be much more confident.