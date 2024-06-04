Sailed away, saved by locals: Foreigner rescued in Quang Ngai

On June 4, the Sa Huynh Coast Guard Station under the Quang Ngai Border Guard reported receiving a foreign national operating a disabled sailboat drifting at sea. The sailor, rescued by local fishermen, was handed over to the authorities.

Sa Huynh Coast Guard Station provides medical check-up to Mr. Quinn Richard Anthony.

Working with the Sa Huynh Coast Guard Station, the foreign individual identified himself as Quinn Richard Anthony, 75, of American nationality. On April 5, he was sailing a motor-powered two-hull yacht, departing from Luzon Island (Philippines) to visit Khanh Hoa Province.

During the sea voyage, the vessel encountered a storm, resulting in a broken mast and a malfunctioning engine, rendering it uncontrollable and adrift.

On June 3, at approximately 3 p.m., while adrift at sea near coordinates 15°00′N - 109°42'E, Quinn Richard Anthony spotted the fishing boat QNg-55766 TS, captained by Truong Khac Huy from Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province, passing through the area. Anthony then signaled for rescue.

The fishing boat crew quickly responded and towed the yacht and Anthony to the Sa Huynh Estuary. They then handed him over to the Sa Huynh Coast Guard Station.

"Upon receiving Mr. Quinn Richard Anthony, our officers conducted a health check, including blood pressure measurement and a physical examination for injuries. We also provided him with essential food and helped him contact his family," said the Sa Huynh Coast Guard Station leader.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan