Saigon riverside park officially opens

The event aimed at celebrating the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the fourth founding anniversary of Thu Duc City (January 1, 2021-2024).

Former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Central Committee Huynh Dam, former Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep and other delegates attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the program, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung highlighted that apart from a green park, the place is a cultural and historical space associated with the land of Thu Thiem, including An Khanh Communal House, Thu Thiem Cathedral and Thu Thiem Holy Cross Lovers Order where have been preserving traditional beauty, beliefs, honoring contributions and expressing gratitude to ancestors who were first explorers of the land.

On the opening day, Ms. Phan Thi Thu Hoai and her husband living in District 7 early came to the park to take close-up bloomed sunflower photos. Their children had fun and joy with the flowers and bright lights on the banks of the Saigon River so Ms. Thu Hoai desired that Ho Chi Minh City would have more interesting places like that.

On the first day of operation, the park recorded thousands of residents. Visitors were excited about the new entertainment destination of Thu Duc City in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general; at the same time, they hoped that the remaining items would be completed soon, notably the making up of more than 15,000 sunflowers to welcome a brilliant new year.

Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen, Huyen Huong