Saigon River to tell stories of history, growth of city

A special outdoor art performance featuring the history, establishment, and development of the Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC will be organized on the Saigon River on August 6.

The show titled “Saigon – a storytelling river” is part of the first HCMC River Festival which will be held from August 4-6 by the municipal People’s Committee.

The event includes five parts, consisting of “Breaking new ground”, “Extending land borders”, “At the Wharf, on the Boat”, “The Pearl of the Far East” and “ A brilliant city by the River", attracting more than 600 artists and dancers.

Audiences will explore the forefathers’ journey of building the land with the 3D mapping technology and music-controlled lighting system, and enjoy a unique perspective and see the city in the old days like never before, said director Le Hai Yen.

Viewers will listen to the river telling its own stories, memories across generations, and cultural transformation through time, contributing to turning the land from a swampy area to become the busiest international trading port in the region.

Every Saigonese will find him/herself in the story, and see the shadow of their fathers and predecessors in this trip.

There will be a drone light show, a fireworks display, and a floating market with the participation of more than 70 boats, cruise ships, canoes, yachts, floating restaurants, and bus boats, presenting the city’s tourism development.

The audiences will get a comprehensive view of the culture and history, and tourism values of the city as well as raise awareness for the preservation of the river, pay tribute to, and respect the precious natural heritage.

The special outdoor art performance is organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports under the direction of the HCMC People’s Committee.