Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper celebrates 48th founding anniversary

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper continues to improve the quality of its content starting on May 5, marking the 48th anniversary of its first issue (May 5, 1975-2023).

As an organ of the Party Committee of HCMC, the newspaper affirms its role in providing guidelines, policies, and laws by the Party, the State, and the HCMC Government; increasing supervision and discussion about concerned issues as well as the quality of articles’ content to meet readers’ requirements; showcasing the people’s problems; and providing advice on setting and adjusting policies to the Party and State.

This improvement makes the newspaper look more professional and modern. Images, articles, and reports have more spaces to present.

Now readers can scan the QR code to easily make orders or read the online version of the newspaper.

The SGGP newspaper is not just a large news agency in HCMC but also a national level, truly providing domestic and international news in various fields.

The newspaper to continue to play its role as the official, trustworthy media agency of the Party and State, effectively serve the country's needs in this field of information and communication in general and HCMC in particular. It has helped narrow the gap between civilians and leaders and given the two sides opportunities to exchange the public's concerns.

Besides functional professional activities, generations of the newspaper have organized social charitable works and called on donors to help natural disaster victims throughout the country over the past 48 years.

The newspaper’s outstanding events include Vo Truong Toan Awards, Prudential-Good Essay, Good Writing Contest, Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, Sentimental attachment for Truong Son Road, Fund for Vietnam’s sea and islands, especially propaganda programs for the Covid-19 pandemic.