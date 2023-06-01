Ceremony celebrates Buddha’s birthday, commemorates Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Board of District 3 in HCMC held a celebration for Lord Buddha’s 2565th birthday on June 1.

Attending the ceremony was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; standing deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien; Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Fron in HCMC Phan Kieu Thanh Huong; Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang emphasized that this year’s event also commemorated the 60th anniversary of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s self-immolation to protest the persecution of Buddhists by the US-backed South Vietnamese government of Ngo Dinh Diem (June 11, 1963 - June 11, 2023).

Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc burned himself to death in Sai Gon on June 11, 1963, to protest against the South Vietnamese regime’s oppression of Buddhists.

The Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc Memorial is located at the intersection of Cach Mang Thang Tam and Nguyen Dinh Chieu Streets in District 3. It is a destination for local and foreign visitors to recall the monk's patriotism, determination to fight against oppression, and willingness to die for his country's independence and unification.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC’s District 3 Huynh Gia Giang said that Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Board of District 3, Buddhist dignitaries, and followers actively participated in patriotism movements and charity activities. He deeply acknowledged the great support and donation of Buddhist dignitaries and followers actively, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Board of District 3, Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to promote the spirit of sharing and contribute to the building and development of the city and district.