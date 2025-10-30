Russia to provide 29 tons of humanitarian aid to Hue City, Vietnam

The Russian Government plans to dispatch approximately 29 tons of international relief supplies to support the residents of Hue City, Vietnam.

On the evening of October 29, a representative from the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that a Russian military aircraft is expected to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi on the morning of October 30 to deliver 29 tons of aid from the Russian Government to residents affected by ongoing torrential rain and floods in Hue City.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is the unit responsible for receiving the emergency international aid from the Russian Government, coordinated through the Russian Embassy in Vietnam.

The aid package includes 58 rescue boats, 1,000 thermal blankets, 1,000 sets of bedding, 55 tents, a large quantity of canned food.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep presides over a ceremony acknowledging the support of international partners for people affected by storms and floods in Vietnam, which took place on October 28 in Hanoi.

As of the afternoon of October 29, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that flood levels on the Huong River and Bo River in Hue City are rising again, while floods on the Vu Gia – Thu Bon River in Da Nang City, Tra Khuc River and Dak Bla River in Quang Ngai Province are also surging.

This update was released by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at 3:30 p.m. on October 29.

Meteorologists predict that within 12 hours from the afternoon of October 29, flood levels on the Bo River, Huong River, Vu Gia – Thu Bon River and Tra Khuc River will continue to rise and reach alarm level 3.

Amid the current situation, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns of deep and widespread flooding from Hue City to Quang Ngai Province in the upcoming days, with a high risk of flash floods in rivers and streams and landslides on slopes in the affected areas.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong