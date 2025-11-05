Russia awards Order of Friendship to Vietnamese businesswoman

Thai Huong was one of the five persons from Italy, Sri Lanka, Israel, Germany, and Vietnam to receive the honour on November 4, in celebration of Russia’s National Unity Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents the Order of Friendship to Thai Huong, Chairwoman of the Strategy Council of the Vietnamese dairy giant TH Group, in Moscow on November 4. (Photo: Nhandan)

Thai Huong, Chairwoman of the Strategy Council of the Vietnamese dairy giant TH Group, has been freshly conferred the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She was one of the five people from Italy, Sri Lanka, Israel, Germany, and Vietnam to receive the honor on November 4, in celebration of Russia’s National Unity Day.

During the ceremony to present state decorations and presidential awards to individuals with outstanding contributions to Russia’s national unity and friendship among peoples, President Putin expressed his gratitude to those who regard Russia as a reliable partner, affirming that Russia will always remain open to mutually beneficial and culturally enriching cooperation.

He highly valued TH Group’s agricultural projects in Russia, voicing his confidence that these initiatives will help ensure food security while deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Expressing her honor to represent Vietnam to receive the noble decoration, Labour Heroine Thai Huong thanked the Russian leaders and authorities in the localities TH has invested in for providing conditions for her firm to reap success.

At a reception hosted later that day by the Vietnamese Embassy, Thai Huong shared that the key to TH’s success lies in its product strategy. Combining science, technology, and modern management in agriculture, TH’s dairy production has helped alleviate milk shortages in Russia during trying times.

In 2025, TH Group inaugurated a dairy processing plant in Kaluga Oblast. Despite global economic challenges, the company has continued to invest and operate efficiently. The project’s first phase currently processes 500 tonnes of milk per day, with capacity expected to double in the second phase.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi described the project as a symbolic private investment in Russia. He emphasized that President Putin’s decision to bestow the Order of Friendship upon Thai Huong is not only a personal honor for the entrepreneur and TH Group, but also a reflection of Russia’s high regard for cooperation with Vietnam and Vietnamese enterprises.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia about plans, Thai Huong said TH will soon introduce to Russian consumers a new range of health-oriented products. From her perspective as an agricultural investor, she highlighted the vast, fertile lands and clean water sources, which provide ideal conditions for developing organic and clean food products not only for domestic supply but also for export.

Guided by its philosophy of respecting mother nature, placing people at the center, and pursuing sustainable development, TH Group aims to build a strong brand and distribution network in Russia, with the long-term goal of becoming a nationally recognized brand there—a testament to the credibility and capacity of Vietnamese investors on the global stage.

Vietnamplus