Roofs blown off in Mekong Delta as tornado and heavy rainfall strike region

Heavy rains and tornado has battered the Mekong Delta provinces such as Long An, Vinh Long, An Giang these days; consequently, roofs were torn off houses and trees blew down with estimated damage of hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong.

Roofs are blown off in the Mekong Delta as tornado and heavy rainfall strike the region

Worse, natural disaster also caused many people to be injured.

Head Vo Kim Thuan of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Irrigation in Long An Province has reported that recent heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, tornadoes, and the effects of super typhoon Yagi, has resulted in significant damage to agricultural production and the property of local residents.

In the districts of Tan Tru, Moc Hoa, Thanh Hoa, and the city of Tan An, over 2,000 hectares of rice crops have suffered damage due to rainfall. Specifically, there is a yield loss of less than 30 percent affecting 1,590 hectares, while 420 hectares have experienced a yield loss ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent.

Furthermore, storms and tornadoes have resulted in injuries to two individuals, caused the roofs of more than ten houses to be blown off, and led to the uprooting of trees and the destruction of lamp posts in the districts of Tan Thanh, Tan Hung, Vinh Hung, and the town of Kien Tuong.

The preliminary assessment of the damage is approximately VND200 million.

The relevant authorities in Long An province are collaborating with local communities to assess the number of households impacted and harmed by natural disasters, in order to recommend recovery assistance in accordance with established regulations.

Standing Member of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Vinh Long Province Luu Nhuan said that heavy rains and thunderstorms in the past few days have caused 18 houses in Long Ho, Mang Thit, Tam Binh, Binh Tan, Tra On districts, Vinh Long City and Binh Minh Town to collapse and have their roofs blown off.

The thunderstorms had an impact on two petrol stations and a timber workshop, resulting in the uprooting of over 30 trees and the destruction of numerous lighting poles. Additionally, one individual sustained injuries. The preliminary assessment of the damage is approximately VND300 million.

After the disaster, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of districts, towns and cities of Vinh Long Province coordinated to address the consequences.

In An Giang, intense rainfall and thunderstorms resulted in the complete destruction of one house and the loss of the roof from another in Tan Hoa Hamlet, located in Tan Loi Commune, Tinh Bien Town, leading to property damages amounting to nearly VND100 million.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan