Role models nationwide honored

The Central Council for Emulation and Rewards held a conference in Hanoi on June 11 to honor role models nationwide, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s appeal for patriotic emulation.

The event attracted the participation of 700 delegates representing exemplary collectives and individuals in various regions and sectors.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the council, said on June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued the appeal for patriotic emulation, officially launching a nationwide movement to foster a spirit of patriotism within the entire Party, people, and army.

Since then, it has truly become a widespread movement, extending from the lowlands to the islands and mountain and border areas. It encompasses both urban and rural areas with the active participation of people from walks of life and has achieved significant results.

The role models, regardless of age, position, or profession, shine with a spirit of patriotism, dynamism, creativity, daring to think and act, and taking responsibility for the common good. They exemplify determination, resilience, aspirations for progress, and dedication to the community and society, he said.

On the occasion, he asked departments and agencies to effectively follow the Party and State’s policies and laws on emulation and reward, step up start-up and innovation movements, and develop green, digital, and circular economies.

Emulation movements must be in tandem with the Party building and rectification, the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, morality, and lifestyle; prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena; judicial and administrative reform. At the same time, national cultural identity must be preserved and upheld while external affairs and global integration must be stepped up, the PM noted.

Also at the event, the honourees told their own stories, highlighting their spirit of determination, self-sacrifice, wholeheartedness, and dedication to the country and people. They expressed their commitment to continuing to be role models in life, work, and study and contributing to national development.

The PM also presented certificates of merit to 75 role models in various areas at the event.