RoK’s corporation wins bidding for Long Thanh Airport project

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 30 signed a contract for the management and operation consultancy of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Long Thanh airport, spanning 5,000 hectares in Dong Nai province, aims to align with trends such as smart and green airports by integrating advanced technologies in its construction and operations. (Photo: SGGP)

In June 2024, it carried out procedures for an international bidding process, the Republic of Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation in partnership with Vietnam's PMI Consultancy Services won the bidding. Both members of the consortium are recognised for their strong capabilities and extensive experience in airport projects.

According to the ACV, the global aviation industry is evolving, with trends such as smart airports incorporating biometric and AI technologies, green airports emphasising CO2 reduction, and heightened competition among international airports.

Long Thanh airport, spanning 5,000 hectares in Dong Nai province, aims to align with these trends by integrating advanced technologies in its construction and operations.

Classified as a 4F airport by the International Civil Aviation Organization, it is set to become a major aviation hub in the region. The project is divided into three phases, with an ultimate capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The first phase will handle 25 million passengers and over 1 million tonnes of cargo per year.

Currently, four major construction packages, including the passenger terminal, runway, two connecting roads, and the air traffic control tower, are underway.

Over 8,000 workers and machinery are working around the clock to ensure timely completion. The first commercial flight is scheduled for September 2, 2026.

VNA