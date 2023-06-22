RoK President arrives in Hanoi, starting State visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrived in Hanoi on June 22 morning, beginning their three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

Welcoming the RoK delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Chairman of the President Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung, and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young Ju.

This is the first State visit to Vietnam by RoK President Yoon, and Vietnam is also the first Southeast Asian country that he visits since he took office in May 2022.

It takes place in the context that the bilateral relationship was upgraded from the strategic partnership to the comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnam and the RoK set up their diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992. At present, the RoK is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners.