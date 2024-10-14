RoK contributes US$1 million to Vietnam’s post-typhoon recovery efforts

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has committed US$1 million to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support Vietnam's recovery efforts under the “Inclusive early recovery and reconstruction program after Typhoon Yagi”.

Typhoon Yagi, the most destructive storm to hit Viet Nam in three decades, has affected 3.6 million people. With nearly 400,000 homes damaged or submerged, and infrastructure in ruins, the storm has left the country facing a recovery effort estimated at more than VND81.5 trillion (US$3.3 billion).

In alignment with the Joint UN Response, UNDP’s program aims to address immediate needs and foster long-term resilience in communities hardest hit by the disaster, particularly in Hai Phong city and Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Quang Ninh provinces.

The program will address immediate recovery needs, including the distribution of recovery kits and multi-purpose cash transfers to vulnerable households. It will empower affected communities and strengthen their resilience to future disasters by rebuilding flood- and storm-resilient homes and small-scale community infrastructure and providing short-term employment opportunities through cash-for-work schemes.

Choi Youngsam, Korean Ambassador to Vietnam, said the Korean government have been working closely together with the Vietnamese government and international organisations, including UNDP, to ensure this emergency fund will be effectively used and promptly distributed to areas and people in dire need of support in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The implementation of this initiative will be carried out in close coordination with local authorities and in consultation with affected communities, prioritising support to vulnerable groups, including women-headed households, ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities, to ensure that those most in need receive assistance.

UNDP Resident Presentative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi expressed her appreciation for the timely support from the RoK, saying this generous contribution will significantly bolster Vietnam’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

