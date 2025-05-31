Rockslide disrupts traffic in coastal road in Ninh Thuan Province

Large pieces of the cliff wall fell down, blocking a coastal road and causing traffic disruption in the South Central province of Ninh Thuan.

On the morning of May 31, massive boulders blocked a section of the coastal route DT 701 connecting Ca Na Commune, Thuan Nam District with Phan Rang – Thap Cham City, Ninh Thuan Province, resulting in local traffic congestion after falling down from a cliff wall on the hill.

The rockslide occured after persistent heavy rains.

Heavy-lift cranes remove the rocks from the road.

In addition to the boulders, landslides and sand spilling onto the roadway were also seen in several sections of the road.

According to local people, the incident occurred in the early morning of May 31 when there was little traffic. Fortunately, no people or vehicles were harmed, but, the massive boulders blocked vehicles from passing.

Upon receiving the report, the Ninh Thuan Provincial Department of Construction coordinated with relevant agencies to mobilize forces and equipment to break up and remove the boulders.

After several hours of effort, heavy-lift cranes successfully removed the rocks from the road. Until the midday, the roadway was back open.

A representative from the Department of Construction warned that landslides could still occur along this route. Therefore, people should be cautious when traveling through the area.

To ensure safety, warning signs have been posted.

The DT 701 route, stretching 50 kilometers, is a well-known coastal road in Ninh Thuan Province, attracting many tourists with its stunning scenery. However, in recent years, sudden landslides have frequently occurred on the road.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong