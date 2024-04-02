Roadmap for 2021-2030 national electricity development plan approved

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a roadmap for the implementation of the national electricity development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

The approval aims to vigorously step up the energy transition from fossil fuels to new and renewable energy sources, thus easing environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and realising commitments to the Nationally Determined Contributions and the 2050 net-zero target.

As per the roadmap, by 2030, the total domestic capacities of thermal, LNG thermal, and coal-fired thermal power plants will be 14,930 MW, 22,400 MW, and 30,127 MW, respectively.Regarding renewable energy, by the year, the total capacities of offshore wind, onshore wind, and biomass power will be 6,000 MW, 21,880 MW, and 1,088 MW. Electricity generated from waste will be 1,182 MW, while the additional capacity of rooftop solar power will be 2,600 MW. The total capacity of battery storage is set at 300 MW.

The roadmap eyes the development of 300 MW of flexible power sources, prioritising the development in areas with possible shortages of reserve capacity and utilising existing electricity grid infrastructure.

In addition, electricity imported from Laos is projected around 5,000 MW, which could increase to 8,000 MW in favorable conditions with reasonable prices.

Regarding renewable energy sources serving exports, the roadmap identifies the central and southern regions as potential areas, with export scales ranging from 5,000 MW to 10,000 MW for feasible projects.It also outlines specific lists of important transmission grid projects, prioritising investment in interconnected grids with neighbouring countries.

As for the rural, mountainous, and island electrification programme, it includes providing electricity to 2,478 small- and medium-sized pumping stations in the Mekong Delta region, as well as supplying electricity from the national grid or renewable energy sources to remaining islands in Quang Tri, Kien Giang, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces.

In terms of building the industrial and service ecosystem for renewable energy, the roadmap envisions researching and building two interregional industrial and service centres for renewable energy by 2030.

VNA