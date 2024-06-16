National

Road connecting to National Highway 91, Long Xuyen bypass inaugurated

The Ministry of Transport and the People's Committee of An Giang Province held a ceremony to inaugurate the construction project of a road connecting to National Highway 91 and a bypass in the province's Long Xuyen City on June 16.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, and Secretary of An Giang Provincial Party Committee Le Hong Quang.

The 15.3-kilometer road is part of the project to improve connectivity in the Mekong Delta Region, running through Vinh Thanh and Thot Not districts in Can Tho City, and Long Xuyen City in An Giang Province with a total investment exceeding VND2.1 trillion (US$82.5 million).

The two-lane road was built in accordance with the design standards for three-level delta roads with the roadbed of 11 meters wide and a speed limit of 80km/h.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang province, Le Van Phuoc said that the construction project of the road connecting to National Highway 91 and the bypass in Long Xuyen City is important, contributing to ensuring traffic safety and order, creating advantages for traveling and transporting goods, offering a driving force for the socio-economic development of An Giang Province in the coming time.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated by Kim Khanh

