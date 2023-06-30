Ring Road No.3 project through Long An Province starts works

The People’s Committee of Long An Province this morning held a ground-breaking ceremony for Ring Road No.3 through Ben Luc District with a total length of 6.84 kilometers.

The starting point of this project will intersect with the boundary between Ho Chi Minh City and Long An Province and its ending point shall intersect with the expressways of Ben Luc – Long Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong.

Representatives of ministries, sectors and relevant functional agencies together with crowded people witnessed the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province Nguyen Van Ut praised the efforts of the authorities and the consensus of people in Ben Luc District and enterprises along the route on handing over the site to prepare for construction.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Ut, the Prime Minister has just approved the planning of Long An Province between 2021 and 2030, a vision to 2050.

Of which, Ring Road No.3 project among the six key economic strategic axes of the province, comprising the strategic traffic axis of Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No.4 connecting Long An Province with the Southeastern region and Ho Chi Minh City; strategic traffic axis of National Highway 50B connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Long An Province and Tien Giang Province; parallel axis of National Highway No.62 linking Tan An City, border economic zone of Long An, Dong Thap Muoi area and international border gate of Binh Hiep – Long An; traffic axis of My Quy Tay – Luong Hoa – Binh Chanh connecting My Quy Tay border – urban, industrial areas in Ben Luc District and Ho Chi Minh City; traffic axis of National Highway N1 connecting Long An with the Mekong Delta, the Southeastern and Central Highlands regions; traffic axis of Duc Hoa connecting national border gate of My Quy Tay and industrial, urban areas of Duc Hoa, Ben Luc District with Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ring Road No.3 through Ho Chi Minh City, three provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will be invested with a total investment of nearly VND75,400 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the first phase, with a total length of 76 kilometers.

Of which, the section through Long An Province has a total length of more than 6.84 kilometers with a total investment of VND4,208 billion (US$178 million).

The project is expected to officially open for traffic in 2025 which will play a strategic role to form a traffic network linking the Southeastern region with the Mekong Delta.

Currently, the site clearance has been implemented completely in an area of 74.5 meters, including an expressway with a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour for the first phase with a design of four lanes and a road surface width of 19.75 meters. Besides, parallel routes or urban routes are designed with a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour with two lanes on each side.

The Department of Transport has completed the investment procedures, including project approval, technical design, quotation, selection and contract signing with contractors.