Ring road in Da Nang open to traffic

A ring road, the section from the National Highway 14B to Ho Chi Minh Road, in the Central city of Da Nang was open to traffic this morning.

A section of the newly built road

The 19-km ring road construction costed nearly VND1,500 billion (US$58,877,223).

The project starts from the National Highway 14B in Hoa Khuong Commune of Hoa Vang District, passing through five communes of Hoa Vang District. The endpoint reaches the Ho Chi Minh Highway at Hoa Lien Commune of Hoa Vang District. A car can travel at a speed of 60 km/h on the newly built 41m-wide road with four lanes.

The project is invested by the Da Nang City Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board, started in October 2018, and it was scheduled to be open to traffic by the end of 2020. However, due to several reasons such as adjustments of site clearance and resettlement plans and the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the project was delayed for more than three years.

At the traffic opening ceremony, Chairman Le Trung Chinh of Da Nang City People's Committee said that to carry out the route, local administrations had paid a big sum of money for the clearance and relocation of about 1,607 households and 1,176 graves. The land recovery area is more than 97 hectares.

After completion, the route helps connect the ring road system surrounding Da Nang City. At the same time, it connects the city's traffic network with the Central Highlands provinces through the National Highway 1A, the National Highway 14B, and the Ho Chi Minh Highway.

Together with Lien Chieu Port, the route opens up new driving forces for socio-economic development in the western area of the city and significantly changes the face of traffic in Hoa Vang District.

For the project’s effective operation, Chairman Chinh requested relevant units to continue reviewing the overall project to complete the remaining items of the project including stabilizing the roadbed slope for early acceptance and early operation. Additionally, responsible agencies must have a solution to treat landslide areas and propose thorough treatment plans to ensure stability as well as plan for the use of land funds on both sides of the route to create conditions for socio-economic development.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Dan Thuy