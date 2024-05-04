Ho Chi Minh City

Restructuring facilitates state-owned enterprises’ development: HCMC Chairman

SGGPO

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that in the current condition of the market economy, arrangement associated with restructuring will help the city's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) develop.

HCM.jpg
Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai spoke that on May 4 while chairing a meeting to listen to reports on the plan to reorganize SOEs and state-owned enterprises under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee until the end of 2025.

Reporting at the meeting, Head Tran Anh Tuan of the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board informed that in February 2024, the Prime Minister issued Decision 184 on approving the plan to reorganize SOEs under the municipal People's Committee until the end of 2025.

Accordingly, by 2025, Ho Chi Minh City can maintain 32 enterprises with wholly charter capital held by the state; 10 equitized enterprises and three businesses set up from the merger of weak companies.

On that basis, the municipal People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board to draft a plan to arrange state-owned enterprises, equitizing 10 enterprises and restructure in the form of consolidation. Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board is collecting opinions from relevant units to draft a decision for the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that after the arrangement, SOEs must be stronger demonstrating their role more clearly and creating a new period for the growth of SOEs.

The equitization of 10 enterprises should be conducted according to the Prime Minister’s Decision 184, closely linked to the orientation of restructuring enterprises. Equitization follows the principle of retaining necessary content, and boldly equitizing whatever the market can do, he added.

Regarding agricultural economics, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee paid attention to technology and engineering research because Ho Chi Minh City's agriculture is not about agricultural production but about investing in research on seedlings, animal breeds, deep processing, and increasing the value of agricultural products. Therefore, relevant agencies and units need to carefully study the model and ways to restructure member units in corporations and enterprises to ensure effective operation.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai technology and engineering research state-owned companies growth of SOEs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn