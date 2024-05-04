Restructuring facilitates state-owned enterprises’ development: HCMC Chairman

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that in the current condition of the market economy, arrangement associated with restructuring will help the city's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) develop.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai spoke that on May 4 while chairing a meeting to listen to reports on the plan to reorganize SOEs and state-owned enterprises under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee until the end of 2025.

Reporting at the meeting, Head Tran Anh Tuan of the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board informed that in February 2024, the Prime Minister issued Decision 184 on approving the plan to reorganize SOEs under the municipal People's Committee until the end of 2025.

Accordingly, by 2025, Ho Chi Minh City can maintain 32 enterprises with wholly charter capital held by the state; 10 equitized enterprises and three businesses set up from the merger of weak companies.

On that basis, the municipal People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board to draft a plan to arrange state-owned enterprises, equitizing 10 enterprises and restructure in the form of consolidation. Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board is collecting opinions from relevant units to draft a decision for the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that after the arrangement, SOEs must be stronger demonstrating their role more clearly and creating a new period for the growth of SOEs.

The equitization of 10 enterprises should be conducted according to the Prime Minister’s Decision 184, closely linked to the orientation of restructuring enterprises. Equitization follows the principle of retaining necessary content, and boldly equitizing whatever the market can do, he added.

Regarding agricultural economics, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee paid attention to technology and engineering research because Ho Chi Minh City's agriculture is not about agricultural production but about investing in research on seedlings, animal breeds, deep processing, and increasing the value of agricultural products. Therefore, relevant agencies and units need to carefully study the model and ways to restructure member units in corporations and enterprises to ensure effective operation.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan