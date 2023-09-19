Resolutions on food safety department, sidewalk-use fees passed

The HCMC People’s Council passed a resolution on establishing the municipal Department of Food Safety that is expected to be put into operation from January 1, 2024.

According to the statement issued at the 11th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term, the HCMC Department of Food Safety will be managed and operated by the municipal People’s Committee as well as comply with regulations, professional instructions and guidance of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The department will be responsible for handling law violation cases, and administrative violations against regulations on food safety and issuing quarantine certificates for animal products brought out of the city.

Previously, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong submitted a document on establishing the municipal Department of Food Safety. The department’s management board includes departments of Health, Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development working together.

The establishment of the HCMC Department of Food Safety aims to protect, care for, and improve people's health in accordance with the city’s policies and current situation.

At the session, the HCMC People’s Council also passed a resolution on collecting parts of streets and sidewalk usage fees starting from 00:00 on January 1, 2024.

The municipal government has asked the Department of Transport and the People’s Committees of districts to collect roadside and sidewalk-use fees.

Revenue from collecting fees will be used to maintain, upgrade, and exploit parts of streets and pavements.

HCMC will allow parts of streets and sidewalks to be used as parking spaces and for businesses for VND20,000-350,000 (US$0.82-14.42) for each square meter rented, depending on the area.

The new decision will be applied to the first zone, including 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, Phu Nhuan districts, the A area of the new urban area of the South City, and Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The second zone consists of District 2 in Thu Duc City, 6, 7 and 11 districts, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, and Binh Tan.

The third zone includes Districts 8 and 12, District 9 under Thu Duc City, Thu Duc district of Thu Duc City, Tan Phu and Go Vap.

The fourth zone includes Nha Be, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, and Cu Chi. The fifth zone is Can Gio District.