Resolution 98 implementation in conjunction with urban administration completion

On September 16, the Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC (referred to as the Council) convened its second session.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Mr. Phan Van Mai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

Is there a bidding process involved in choosing a strategic investor?

During the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai stated that to execute Resolution 98, the city has formed multiple task forces and research teams to address immediate tasks and undertake broader research initiatives. To date, HCMC has successfully put into practice several key elements of Resolution 98, including policy mechanisms in the field of science and technology, as well as operational procedures for Thu Duc City.

Contributing opinions on sustainable development solutions in the field of science and technology, innovation, and creativity, Associate Professor - Dr. Le Minh Phuong proposes the need for breakthrough support policies to attract human resources from institutes, universities, and the participation of major enterprises. Alongside this, there should be regulations on salary and compensation levels, as well as welfare policies for leadership positions within scientific organizations.

In order to attract strategic investors, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thanh, a member of the Council, proposes that the city establish clear conditions, regulations, and criteria for potential investors. This entails deciding on the mechanism for selecting strategic investors, whether it involves a bidding process or direct appointment.

In the field of processing and manufacturing industries, particularly in the semiconductor equipment sector, Mr. Thanh regards this as an area drawing considerable investor interest. Particularly following the improvement in Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, investors are showing a tendency to shift towards countries with stable political landscapes. Nevertheless, the expectations of investors in this sector are extremely high, occasionally exceeding the incentives outlined in Resolution 98. Consequently, to attract investors in this realm, HCMC must suggest distinct mechanisms for each project to the Central government.

Improving public administration quality

As for infrastructure investments associated with projects executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thanh asserts that the primary challenge revolves around the city's necessity to have capital for participation and to clearly identify the funding sources for project execution, thereby instilling confidence in investors. Furthermore, it is imperative to establish a risk mitigation fund, particularly for potential State financial obligations.

Regarding the responsibilities of officials in the implementation of Resolution 98, Dr. Nguyen Si Dung, a Council member, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding officials who dare to think and act in the best interests of the public. Without this protection, officials may be reluctant to take the initiative. Hence, it is essential for HCMC to courageously pilot a sandbox mechanism for transparently testing new initiatives.

Dr. Tran Du Lich, Chairman of the Council, proposes that the implementation of Resolution 98 should be closely aligned with the objective of enhancing urban administration. This, in turn, would lead to an improvement in the quality of public administration, harness the dynamic and innovative potential of the populace, foster a culture of daring thought and action, and enhance the autonomy and responsibility of local authorities. Building a professional and dedicated cadre of officials and establishing a framework that serves the legitimate interests of both the public and businesses is of utmost importance.

To attain an efficient administrative system, structural reforms encompassing administrative procedures, operational mechanisms, and personnel are crucial. Dr. Tran Du Lich emphasizes that the execution of Resolution 98 represents a crucial stride toward progressively refining the urban administration model, constructing an effective and dynamic public service, and fulfilling the rightful role of a mega city.