Resolution 57 to create breakthroughs in socio-economic development: Party chief

Resolution 57 will contribute to creating breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

With specific goals aimed at changing scientific mindsets and approaches to realise policies, remove barriers and unlock abilities, the resolution also lay a strong foundation for the nation's robust development in the new era, Party General Secretary To Lam stated at a conference on January 13.

The conference, which was connected with 15,345 locations nationwide, aimed to review the implementation of resolutions by the Party Central Committee, its Secretariat, and the Politburo on science–technology development, especially Resolution No.57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 by the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Party chief stressed that the Party and State always consider science and technology as decisive factors and the foundation for the sustainable development of the nation, noting that since the 4th Party Congress, science and technology have been identified as a revolution, and now as a top national priority.

Many important resolutions were issued, producing positive results, and contributing to the nation's development, he stressed.

He emphasized the necessity to invest in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, considering this as a long-term strategy, and accepting delays and risks in this work. He affirmed that innovation is a key to sustainable prosperity, with scientists holding the central role.

Breakthroughs must be pursued in both natural and social sciences —vast and boundless domains with untapped potential, offering opportunities for intellectuals, scientists, and laborers to unleash their creativity and maximize their capabilities.

Regarding actions, Mr. To Lam asked for greater efforts in finalizing institutional and legal frameworks, developing infrastructure facilities, training high-quality human resources, and ensuring the security and safety of data, information, secrets, know-how, and intellectual property rights.

It is necessary to unify perception and action, he stressed, noting that the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation must be seen as a strategic task of the entire Party, people, and armed forces.

He urged the urgent completion of institutional and policy frameworks in 2025 to remove obstacles and barriers facing this work, while calling for the urgent re-organisation of the apparatus related to science and technology.

A specific plan to build a high-quality workforce, especially scientific and technological talents; and breakthrough solutions to attract large technology corporations and both Vietnamese and foreign technology experts are necessary, he stressed.

He emphasized the need to prioritize allocating budget for science and technology, suggesting that resources should be focused on certain economic sectors with advantages and potential for development, avoiding spread-out and ineffective efforts.

The Party chief calls on the entire Party, people, and military to promote joint efforts to successfully implement these tasks and quickly bring Resolution 57 to life, contributing to building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam.

A decision on the formation of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation was announced at the conference.

Earlier the same day, delegates visited several booths showcasing numerous sci-technological products, services, and solutions developed by domestic scientists and technology enterprises, which have been provided in both domestic and international markets.

Vietnamplus