Residents voluntarily hand over land for Metro Line No.2

Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy signs the procedures for handing over the premises on the morning of December 10.

Each meter of cleared land represents the community's dedication to Ho Chi Minh City's growth.

Resolving apprehensions

The last two households in Tan Binh District affected by the Metro Line No.2 project handed over their land to the developer on the morning of December 10. Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy and Nguyen Trong Khiem, residing at 680-682-682A Truong Chinh Street, Ward 15, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, proactively dismantled a portion of their property right on the night of December 9.

This action helped the local authorities alleviate the difficult decision of having to forcibly acquire land from these residents. The reason why Thuy was the last household to hand over the land was that she felt the compensation for the more than 1,000 square meters of land acquired from her family was insufficient.

"My family strongly supports the city's policies and always listens to local leaders," Thuy said. "We didn't want the district to have to make a forced acquisition decision. Since last night, my family has proactively had people dismantle the property to quickly stabilize our lives and continue our business."

After discussing the site handover process with Thuy and Khiem at 680-682-682A Truong Chinh Street, Mr. Nguyen Trung Son, Deputy Head of the Land Reclamation Enforcement Board of Tan Binh District, expressed satisfaction with the households' proactive demolition efforts. The authorities will now focus on ensuring public safety and traffic order during the demolition process.

To address the remaining concerns of the households, the district will provide further legal information and support. It is anticipated that the handover of the Metro Line No.2 site will be completed within three to seven days.

Putting business on hold

District 3 has made significant progress in land acquisition for the Metro Line No.2 project, with 111 out of 112 cases (99.1 percent) successfully resolved. Many local businesses, like Ly The Lan's coffee shop and Dao Ngoc Khanh Ly's rental property, have temporarily ceased operations to facilitate the project. Since the land was handed over, the business has also had to be temporarily suspended, significantly affecting their income. While these disruptions are inevitable, residents express support for the city's development plans and hope for a swift project completion to minimize long-term impacts.

For the only household that has not yet handed over the site, the Chairman of the District People's Committee has issued a decision to enforce land recovery and hand it over before December 15. Ms. Vo Thi My Ngoc, Vice Chairwoman of District 3 People's Committee, visited to patiently explain and persuade the family on the morning of December 11. The last remaining household in District 3, owned by Van Khac Thong, has agreed to comply with the district’s land recovery decision and hand over the site to the construction unit.

District 3 officials expressed gratitude to all individuals and organizations who have supported the Metro Line No.2 project and cooperated with land acquisition efforts.

Ho Ngoc Anh's household at 366B Cach Mang Thang Tam Street is one of the first households in District 3 to hand over the site for the Metro Line No.2 project. For Anh, agreeing to hand over the site is not only a responsibility but also an honor to contribute to this historic project. As a war veteran, Anh shared that large projects such as the Metro Line No.1 and Metro Line No.2 are the pride of the city. Their small individual influences are also considered as contributions to the country in peacetime.

By Thanh Chung, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan