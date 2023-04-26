Residents, visitors can visit lotus-shaped skylight at Ben Thanh metro station

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) removed the last barrier at the construction area of the lotus-shaped skylight of Ben Thanh Station under the Metro Line No.1 on April 25.

On the same day, the MAUR also returned the premise of 8,000 square meters to September 23 Park and Quach Thi Trang roundabout.

Deputy Director of the Management Board Project No.1 Nguyen Trung Hieu informed that relevant units have returned 50 percent of the area barricaded for the project construction for holidaymakers to enjoy the holidays. It is expected that the remaining area would be reinstated in October when the Ben Thanh Station is built as scheduled.

According to Mr. Hieu, the premise restoration surrounding the lotus-shaped skylight has been basically completed. Therefore, residents and tourists can now visit the downtown area including Ben Thanh metro station. Besides, all of the barriers in front of Ben Thanh Market have been removed, the premise has been reestablished and handed over.s

The work volume at Ben Thanh Station has reached 99.41 percent, of which, the structure sections have been finished completely.

Constructed with two main materials comprising glass and aluminum honeycomb panels imported from Japan, this project has good weather resistance and superior insulation which is considered as a highlight and symbol for Ben Thanh Station in particular and the Metro Line No.1 in general. Besides, the place will be a check-in point for people and visitors.