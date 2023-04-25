MAUR hands over area around Ben Thanh Station

On April 25 in the morning, the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) removed the last barrier at the construction site of the lotus-shaped skylight in Ben Thanh Station.

On April 25 in the morning, the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) removed the last barrier at the construction site of the lotus-shaped skylight in Ben Thanh Station, which is part of Metro Line No.1, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien. Additionally, they returned 8,000 square meters of land in 23/9 Park at the Quach Thi Trang Roundabout.

The street surface of the Ben Thanh Station has been restored.

Deputy Director Nguyen Trung Hieu from Project Management Unit No.1, under the MAUR, has stated that the contract specifies the entire area will be returned once Ben Thanh Station is completed. However, in order to create open spaces for public enjoyment during the upcoming holidays, the units have focused on restoring the street surface and returned 50 percent of the area. The remaining part of the project will be dismantled and returned after the completion of Ben Thanh Station, which is expected to occur in October of this year.

According to Mr. Hieu, the work of street surface restoration around the giant lotus-shaped skylight has basically been completed. Residents and tourists can visit the city center through the Ben Thanh Station area. Currently, all barriers in front of Ben Thanh Market have been removed, and the street surface has been restored and returned.

The skylight has a diameter of 27m and a height of over 4m, allowing for natural light and open space (as the walls are enclosed by the glass). Currently, the progress of the Ben Thanh Station has reached 99.41 percent, of which the structure has been completed 100 percent.

Constructed with two main materials, glass and honeycomb aluminum sheets imported from Japan, this project has good weather resistance and superior insulation, serving as a highlight and symbol for Ben Thanh Station in particular and the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) in general.

Inside the skylight of Ben Thanh Station

The skylight is a standout feature of the project, serving primarily to provide light and ventilation for the underground station area. Its glass wall design creates an open space for the project, enabling metro passengers to have a direct view of Ben Thanh Market or for visitors above to observe the station's activities below. This can also serve as an entertaining gathering and check-in spot for locals and tourists when visiting HCMC.