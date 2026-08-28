Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents Party membership badges to 165 veteran members

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has called on veteran Party members receiving badges to remain role models and sources of inspiration for younger generations.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on August 28 held a gathering to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), along with a ceremony to present Party membership badges.

The event was attended by Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R), Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, and Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan (3rd, L), Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, present Party membership badges. Photo: Le Thoa

A total of 165 Party members under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee were presented with badges recognizing 45, 40, 35 and 30 years of Party membership.

Of the recipients, four received 45-year Party membership badges, four received 40-year badges, 129 received 35-year badges, and 28 received 30-year badges.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated the Party members on the honor and expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to accompany the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee, sharing their knowledge, experience and valuable insights.

He urged them to remain steadfast pillars of support and exemplary role models for younger generations.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Le Thoa

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee highly values the contributions of veteran Party members and looks forward to receiving their valuable opinions in the process of building a clean and strong Party organization and contributing to the city's development.

He expressed confidence that all officials and Party members under the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee would continue to uphold their sense of responsibility, solidarity, dynamism and creativity to fulfill their assigned tasks successfully.

Key goals include achieving double-digit economic growth and state budget revenue of more than VND1 quadrillion (US$38 billion) in 2026, contributing to Ho Chi Minh City's rapid and sustainable development and making the city more civilized, modern and compassionate, with a high quality of life.

Mr. Thai Van Cu of Nguyen Tat Thanh University, one of the 165 recipients, said that the honor had further strengthened his sense of responsibility.

He pledged to uphold the qualities of a Party member, set an example in daily life, and contribute his experience and expertise whenever needed.

By Le Thoa, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong