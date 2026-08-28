Chanh Hung Ward starts VND158-bln preschool, opens VND109-bln sports hall

Chanh Hung Ward in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 began construction of Chanh Hung Preschool and inaugurated a sports hall at its Public Service Provision Center.

Chanh Hung Preschool will be built on a 4,017-square-meter site, with nearly 4,500 square meters of floor space. The four-story facility will have 26 classrooms and functional rooms.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc (C) and delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual to start the Chanh Hung Preschool project. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy

The event was attended by Duong Anh Duc, member of the municipal Party Standing Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Tran Thanh Tung, Secretary of the Chanh Hung Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the ward People's Council; and Pham Quang Tu, Chairman of the Chanh Hung Ward People's Committee.

Reporting on the preschool project, Vice Chairman of the Chanh Hung Ward People's Committee Vuong Chi Hung said that it has a total investment of more than VND158 billion (US$6 million), including VND64.11 billion (US$2.4 million) for compensation and site clearance, funded by the state budget.

Once completed and put into operation, Chanh Hung Preschool is expected to help meet rising demand for preschool education and improve local educational infrastructure.

The project will also contribute to the city's goal of expanding its school network and ensuring adequate learning facilities for children, including the target of at least 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-age residents.

The Chanh Hung Ward People's Committee will continue directing the ward's project management board and relevant agencies to closely monitor, inspect and expedite construction, promptly address difficulties and obstacles, and strictly control progress, quality, costs, workplace safety and environmental sanitation.

The ward aims to complete the project on schedule while ensuring quality, efficiency and effective use of investment capital.

Earlier that morning, Chanh Hung Ward inaugurated the upgraded sports hall at its Public Service Provision Center, with total investment of nearly VND109 billion (US$4.1 million). Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the sports hall at the Chanh Hung Ward Public Service Provision Center. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy

﻿ The old facility had seriously deteriorated after years of use and lacked sufficient space to meet standards for indoor sports training and competitions. Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc inspects training equipment. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy The upgraded sports hall is expected to help Ho Chi Minh City prepare for the 10th National Sports Games in 2026.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong