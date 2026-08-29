Ho Chi Minh City tightens security for National Day Holiday

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are stepping up measures to maintain security and public order during the five-day National Day holiday.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City ensure to maintain security and public order during the five-day National Day holiday, as a range of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day are scheduled across the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay has signed Document No. 7978/UBND-NCPC on strengthening security and public order during the September 2 National Day holiday in the city.

This year's holiday will last five days, with numerous activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. Alongside increased demand for travel, entertainment and recreation, the risks of security and public-order incidents, crime, social ills, traffic accidents and fires and explosions are also expected to rise.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has asked departments, agencies, units and people's committees of communes, wards and special zones to proactively implement plans to ensure political security, public order and safety, and fire and explosion prevention. They are also required to arrange personnel and equipment to ensure the safety of offices and event venues and promptly handle any emerging situations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have been tasked with coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Command and relevant units to closely monitor developments and ensure absolute safety at key targets and major projects, political and cultural events, and visits by senior leaders to the city. They are also required to step up efforts against various types of crime and strengthen management of residence, conditional business sectors, weapons, explosives and fireworks.

In addition, authorities will increase fire safety inspections at crowded venues, apartment buildings, multi-story homes and accommodation facilities, while organizing traffic diversions and regulation measures early, particularly at event venues and the city's gateways.

People's committees in communes, wards and special zones are required to proactively monitor local developments and promptly address pressing concerns among residents, preventing the emergence of security and public-order hotspots. They are also tasked with providing support to families with policy beneficiaries, poor households and workers facing difficult circumstances during the holiday.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan