Residents in HCMC joyfully making Banh Chung, candied fruit for Tet

As the year-end is approaching, the festive atmosphere becomes more vibrant and bustling across the streets and alleys of Ho Chi Minh City.

On these days near the Lunar New Year holiday, residents in Ho Chi Minh City are jointly making Banh Chung (Savory sticky rice square cake) and candied fruit.

At the weekend, residents living in alley No.78, Truong Sa Street in Binh Thanh District joined hands to prepare for Tet celebration with bright decorations and essential activities, creating a lively space and making everyone feel excited and joyful as the old year retires and a new one is born.

Alley No.713, Le Duc Tho Street, Ward 16, Go Vap District is also well decorated and colorful as people gather to decorate the scenes to welcome the approaching Lunar New Year.

Additionally, they plan a menu for a year-end party to connect families and review the passing year.

By Thanh Chieu- Translated by Huyen Huong