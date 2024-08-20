National

Residents, authorities searching for 6-year-old child who vanished in woods

Over 100 local residents and authorities were searching for a 6-year-old child who had been missing in the local forest for two days in Yen Bai Province.

Authorities and local people are urgently conducting search efforts.

Chairman Dao Van Bo of the People’s Committee of Lam Giang Commune stated that over 100 people, including police officers, soldiers, guards, and locals joined the search. They have formed multiple teams to search in different directions for a child who is suspected to be lost in the deep forest.

The missing child was born in 2018 in Khay Dao village in Lam Giang Commune. According to information provided by the local authorities, around noon on August 17, the boy and their family had a feast for the seventh lunar month at a relative’s house.

Later that afternoon, the boy and 8 friends were on their way back home and stopped at a hillside behind the house to pick fruit. Afterward, he went in a different direction alone and disappeared.

Mr. Dao Van Bo mentioned that search operations have been ongoing continuously for 2 days. Searchers for the missing boy went here and there including rivers, streams, and hillsides, and they even monitored the area along Provincial Road 164. However, as of the afternoon of August 19, the child has not been found yet.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Dan Thuy

