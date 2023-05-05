Rescuers attempt to save whale stranded on Binh Thuan beach

A 3-meter-long whale stranded on a beach in Binh Thuan Province returned to sea after visitors and local people joined hands to save it by the afternoon on May 4.

After finding the whale lying on a beach in La Gi Town’s Tan Phuoc Commune, tens of locals, tourists, and the staff of Aurora Resort immediately made every effort to roll the creature get back into the sea.

People were very happy as the marine mammal was finally returned to its rightful home after being beached for several hours.

According to the Department of Fisheries of Binh Thuan Province, the creature is a humpback whale weighing about one ton that is listed as one of the endangered, precious, and rare species under Vietnam’s law on wildlife conservation and protection.