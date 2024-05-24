National

Rescued Javan pangolin in Quang Nam gives birth after six months

SGGPO

After birth, the baby Javan pangolin receives meticulous care, including specialized nutrition and close monitoring to ensure its healthy development.

The Javan pangolin individual carries her newborn baby.

On May 24, the leader of Quang Nam Province's Department of Natural Resources and Environment reported that a Javan pangolin individual rescued and nurtured at the Vinpearl River Safari Nam Hoi An Animal Rescue Center had successfully given birth.

Accordingly, the Javan pangolin was discovered in a severely injured state on December 13, 2023, by the Forest Protection Unit of Tien Phuoc District, Quang Nam Province. It was subsequently transferred to the center to ensure proper care and rehabilitation.

According to Mr. Le Viet Cuong, Head of the Animal Care Department at the Center, caring for the severely injured Javan pangolin caught in a trap posed significant challenges. During the rescue operation, the center conducted a scan of the pangolin to aid in treatment and discovered that it was possibly pregnant, although there were no clear signs.

The pangolin individual resides in a simulated natural habitat, featuring soil, vegetation, and hiding spots to ensure the animal feels secure and at ease. On May 13, during a routine health check, the caretakers found that the pangolin had given birth to a newborn.

"After birth, the baby Javan pangolin receives meticulous care, including specialized nutrition and close monitoring to ensure its healthy development. The baby Javan pangolin is regularly weighed and undergone medical assessments. As of now, the newborn pangolin has gained 34 grams, weighing a total of 211 grams."

As of now, the newborn pangolin has gained 34 grams, weighing a total of 211 grams.

Before that, on January 22, 2023, the center celebrated the birth of a Javan pangolin offspring from an individual rescued on August 25, 2022, by the Nam Giang District Police (Quang Nam Province).

By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Thuy Doan

