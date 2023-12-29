Requiem held for traffic accident victims (Photo: Long Hung pagoda)

The event aims to sound an alarm in the whole society on traffic accidents in the country, thus raising awareness of the community in abiding by the traffic law.



Delegates, Buddhist dignitaries and followers, and people offered incense in commemoration of the victims, and prayed for their families, as well as for good health and safety for all people.



In Vietnam, traffic accidents take the lives of about 20 people every day.

VNA