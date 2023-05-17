Repair completes for two broken undersea cables connecting Vietnam and world

Repair has been finished on two of the five broken undersea cables linking Vietnam with the world, namely Intra Asia (IA) and SMW3, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Three other undersea cable networks, Asia-Africa-Euro 1 (AAE-1), Asia America Gateway (AAG) and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) are expected to be fixed in May and June.

All the five undersea cables connectingVietnam with the world encountered problems in late 2022 and early months of this year, affecting internet speed between Vietnam and the rest of the world as well as on the operation of technological enterprises.

Besides the five, other two submarine cables - SJC2 and ADC - have not been officially put into operation yet. In late February, the SMW3 cable connecting Vietnam with Singapore was found to be malfunctioning.

Earlier, AAG and APG suffered from serious failures and were completely unable to carry the Internet traffic. Two others, IA and AAE-1, also recorded breakdowns and are only partly functional. The MIC has actively worked with cable managers and international partners to quickly handle and ensure service provision for customers.