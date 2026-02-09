Expressways ease Tet travel nationwide

On February 8, traffic increased on major routes nationwide, but conditions improved compared with previous years as new North–South Expressway sections opened.

Smooth travel from Ho Chi Minh City to the South Central Coast

According to observations of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, in the days leading up to the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, traffic volume on expressways from Ho Chi Minh City to Khanh Hoa Province has begun to rise. Nevertheless, traffic on these routes remains largely smooth.

Illustrative photo

Expressway sections passing through Khanh Hoa Province, including Cam Lam–Vinh Hao, Nha Trang–Cam Lam and Van Phong–Nha Trang, have been opened to traffic, enabling uninterrupted travel over nearly 210 kilometers and significantly reducing travel time.

These days, traffic on National Highway 1A through Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, the former Phu Yen and Binh Dinh sections has increased sharply, especially freight trucks and passenger buses. In the Cu Mong Pass area on the Dak Lak–Gia Lai border, connection points between National Highway 1A and the North–South Expressway have been largely completed, allowing vehicles to safely merge through the Cu Mong Tunnel. Overall, National Highway 1A across the Central region is operating smoothly, except for sections through Dak Lak and Gia Lai, where road conditions remain challenging due to deterioration.

Meanwhile, the South Central Coast expressway project from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa is expected to put into operation the entire route, including two component projects, Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon and Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, totaling 158 kilometers, before the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday.

In Da Nang, the Hoa Lien–Tuy Loan Expressway has recently been expanded and opened with four lanes, clearing congestion bottlenecks. This section connects National Highway 14B, the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway, the Hai Van road tunnel and the La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway, helping traffic flow more smoothly.

For the four component projects of the North–South Expressway passing through Ha Tinh Province, including Dien Chau–Bai Vot, Bai Vot–Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi–Vung Ang and Vung Ang–Bung, all have been completed, forming a continuous and smooth traffic corridor.

Smooth traffic on routes to the Mekong Delta

On February 8, many workers living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern provinces began returning to their hometowns for the Tet holiday. Traffic volume on key routes from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta increased but remained smooth without congestion or bottlenecks.

At the Rach Mieu Bridge area connecting Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces, traffic is now flowing freely thanks to load sharing from Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, which opened to traffic on August 19, 2025. The opening of the Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway, completing the North–South expressway axis of the Mekong Delta, has also helped ease congestion on National Highway 1A by diverting traffic.

The Can Tho City People’s Committee said that the city is coordinating with units under the Ministry of Construction to accelerate repairs on National Highway 1A through the city, ensuring convenient and safe travel for residents, especially before, during, and after the 2026 Lunar New Year, when traffic density is expected to surge.

Rest stops ready to serve travelers

At the Km534 rest stop on the Ham Nghi–Vung Ang Expressway section in Ha Tinh Province, vehicles have been stopping in large numbers to refuel and take breaks after long journeys. This is the first rest stop on the North–South Expressway through Ha Tinh Province to be temporarily put into operation, and it already meets the essential needs of drivers.

Along expressways from Ho Chi Minh City to Khanh Hoa Province, four rest stops have been arranged, including three fully operational stations and one temporary facility.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong