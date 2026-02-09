Party leader calls on OVs to join hands in building prosperous, happy nation

Party General Secretary To Lam warmly welcomed the OV representatives returning from many countries and territories to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with outstanding overseas Vietnamese (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, on February 8, met with a delegation of outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OVs) attending the Homeland Spring Program 2026, urging them to continue contributions to the nation-building and development cause.

At the meeting, the Party leader warmly welcomed the OV representatives who had returned from many countries and territories to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet). He noted that 2025 was a year of both opportunities and challenges, marked by complex global and regional developments. Thanks to the unity and joint efforts of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, including the contributions of around 6.5 million Vietnamese people abroad, Vietnam successfully overcame difficulties and achieved important results across fields. Political and social stability was maintained, economic growth remained positive, national defense and security were firmly safeguarded, and foreign relations and international integration recorded notable progress, helping enhance its position, reputation, and responsibility on the international stage.

He highlighted that 2025 also marked a strong shift in Vietnam’s development mindset and actions, reflected in institutional reform, streamlining of the administrative apparatus, improved national governance effectiveness, and restructuring of development space.

These achievements, he stressed, vividly demonstrate the strength of the close bond between the Party and the people and the power of great national unity. Never before, he said, had national consensus been so strong and solid, encompassing Vietnamese people at home and abroad.

General Secretary To Lam reaffirmed the consistent viewpoint of the Party and State that the people are the foundation, center, driving force, and ultimate goal of development, and that OVs are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation as well as a particularly important resource in the great national unity bloc in the new development era.

He said that in recent years, the Party and State have attached great importance to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese while continuously improving policies to facilitate their stable lives, integration in host societies, preservation of national cultural identity, and closer bonds with the homeland. Feedback from them has been increasingly listened to and incorporated into policymaking, including recent adjustments to the Law on Nationality to better meet their aspirations.

The General Secretary highly appreciated the contributions made by overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists, experts, and entrepreneurs in science and technology, education and training, investment, trade, and cultural promotion. He also praised the dedication of teachers who have persistently preserved and passed on the Vietnamese language and culture to younger generations abroad, as well as the community’s support for compatriots at home during times of natural disasters and hardship.

The top leader underlined that the 14th National Party Congress marked a major milestone, opening a new phase of development aimed at rapid and sustainable growth, building an independent and self-reliant economy alongside deep international integration, prioritizing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, strengthening national defense and security, and firmly safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he expressed his hope that OVs will continue to abide by host-country laws, build strong and united communities, actively preserve and promote Vietnamese culture, serve as bridges to strengthen friendship between Vietnam and other countries, and contribute more actively to national development.

The Party and State will continue to improve policies for overseas Vietnamese and enhance international cooperation to protect their legitimate rights and interests, enabling them to live, work, and thrive in host countries with peace of mind, he affirmed.

