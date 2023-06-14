Relationship between Can Tho, La Habana to be further promoted

First Secretary of the City Party Committee of Cuba’s La Habana Luis Antonio Torres Iribar expected the relationship between La Habana and Can Tho City will be further promoted.

He made the statement at yesterday’s meeting between Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and a high-level delegation led by First Secretary of the City Party Committee of Cuba’s La Habana Luis Antonio Torres Iribar.

At the meeting, First Secretary Luis Antonio Torres Iribar informed about the socio-economic situation of Cuba and congratulated the achievements of Vietnam as well as affirmed the solidarity between the two countries. He revealed that the Cuban people generally and the people of La Habana particularly admired achievements gained by Vietnam and the people of Can Tho.

Simultaneously, he expected the two countries’ relationship will be promoted more especially in hi-technology.

Secretary of Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu also hoped that the two sides continue to enhance investment cooperation in many fields. Moreover, according to him, the countries should always side together to deepen their relationship.