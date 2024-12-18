Regional, int’l financial center in Vietnam expected to be established soon

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh chaired a working session on December 17 with leaders of ministries, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang on building a regional and international financial center in Vietnam.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh chairs the working session on December 17. (Photo: TTXVN)

Under the action plan for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on building regional and international financial centers, the international one will be located in Ho Chi Minh City, while the regional one will be located in the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized the significance and importance of the construction of regional and international financial centers in Vietnam.

He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to finalize the plan and documents for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on establishing the regional and international financial centers in Vietnam.

The Deputy Prime Minister agreed with the proposal to establish an interdisciplinary steering committee for the strategy, direction, and operation of the regional and international financial centers, especially the phase of developing mechanisms and policies.

He also gave a nod to the proposal to establish a task force for the construction of the two centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh also requested localities and relevant ministries and agencies to effectively carry out communication efforts and promote investment, with the aim of creating social consensus.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh