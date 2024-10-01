Red River rises, dozens evacuated to avoid landslides

The water level of the Red River in Lao Cai City has risen again, prompting local authorities to evacuate hundreds of residents in Duyen Hai Ward.

Throughout the night of September 30 and into the morning of October 1, heavy rains hit several areas in the provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, and Dien Bien. The water level of the Red River in Lao Cai City has risen again, prompting local authorities to evacuate hundreds of residents in Duyen Hai Ward.

Torrential rain causes flooding in Lao Cai Province on the morning of October 1.

Reports from Lao Cai province indicate that torrential downpours occurred from last night until the early morning of October 1 in Lao Cai City, as well as in the districts of Bao Thang, Bat Xat, and the town of Sa Pa.

Last night, some households in Muong Hoa Commune (Sa Pa Town) proactively left their homes to seek safety during the heavy rain, as mountain cracks and landslides have been continuously occurring in parts of the Northern mountainous region.

Floodwaters rise, cutting off traffic in Bat Xat District (Lao Cai Province) this morning, October 1.

In Lao Cai City, the rising Red River has caused further concern, particularly in Group 2, Duyen Hai Ward, where landslides are occurring.

Heavy rain causes the Red River in Lao Cai City to rise again.

The Red River's water level on the morning of October 1

Since the night of September 30, nearly 20 households in this area have been urgently relocated by authorities due to the appearance of a long crack, approximately 40 cm wide, on the hillside behind the residential area.

The crack on the hillside in Duyen Hai Ward (Lao Cai City)

In Nghia Tam Commune (Van Chan District, Yen Bai Province), heavy rains have flooded residential areas. Guards have been stationed at spillway bridges to warn residents against crossing dangerous areas. The local police are actively assisting residents with cleanup efforts and helping to address the aftermath of the floods.

Road closures in several areas of Lao Cai Province due to landslide risk

As of the morning of October 1, several areas in Quang Kim commune (Bat Xat District) and Sa Pa Town remain flooded due to heavy rains.

In response to the severe weather, the Lao Cai Provincial People's Committee has issued a directive to implement measures to manage the consequences of the natural disaster.

Meteorologists reported that by the morning of October 1, a cold front had moved close to northern Vietnam. It is forecasted to affect the Northern and North Central regions today, with more noticeable weather changes expected later in the day.

A cold front has moved further South, while Typhoon No.5 is moving North (satellite image at 6 a.m. on October 1).

Some Northern areas may still experience rain in the morning of October 1, but conditions are expected to clear by noon and into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Authorities in Ha Giang work through the night to guard and prevent vehicles from entering dangerous areas on National Highway 2 (landslide section).

Weather experts predict that on October 2, Northern Vietnam will see warm sunshine, with daytime temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will drop to 20-21 degrees Celsius. Typical autumn weather is expected, with cool air in the evening and early morning, as rain and winds temporarily subside.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan