Recycled waste market takes place in Quy Hoa Valley

A collection activity of marine waste took place at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), Quy Hoa Valley, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province on June 4.

The event aimed at responding to World Environment Day (June 5) and World Ocean Day (June 6).

As of this morning, young people along with tourists jointly collected rubbish and cleaned up marine waste along the Quy Hoa seaside.

At ISISE Center, 17 units, schools, institutes and environmental organizations showcased dozens of booths of recycled waste with many original, meaningful recycling models attracting numerous young people and tourists.

On the occasion, the Neutrino Physic Institute under the ICISE introduced many unique models, toys comprising automatic recycling bins, globes and lanterns made from aluminum cans, recycled flashlights and so on.

According to Professor Tran Thanh Son, Deputy CEO of the ICISE, the event sent a message of building a durable lifestyle being in harmony with nature along with appropriately using natural resources.

On the occasion, Chairman of the Asia Connection Incorporated (ACI) John Havican was at the event and joined the recycling booths, especially paying attention to and supporting the NNC - Recycle Garden for young people with disabilities in Binh Dinh Province.

Chairman John Havican selected and bought an embroidered picture worth VND2 million (US$85) from a blind girl at Nguyen Nga Center, a home for disabled people.

Some photos were captured at the recycled waste market.