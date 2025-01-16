Record passenger numbers expected at Tan Son Nhat Airport during Tet

Record passenger numbers are expected at Tan Son Nhat Airport during the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has recently declared that by January 15, based on the flight schedules and booking information from airlines, Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to accommodate an unprecedented number of passengers in the Lunar New Year 2025.

From January 22 to January 28, the daily flight operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport will vary between 820 and 900 flights.

The peak will occur on January 23 with 901 flights, while the lowest count will fall on January 28 with 823 flights. On the busiest days, the airport will accommodate around 150,000 passengers, marking a 12.7 percent increase compared to the peak days prior to the Lunar New Year 2024.

In the period following Tet, specifically from January 29 to February 3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to operate between 830 and 900 flights per day. Notably, February 2 will see the highest volume with 917 flights, while January 29 will record the lowest at 832 flights. On the peak day, the airport anticipates over 155,000 passengers, reflecting a 4 percent increase compared to the peak day following Tet in 2024.

The volume of passengers traveling through Tan Son Nhat Airport is expected to rise, albeit slightly, as flights from Ho Chi Minh City to the Northern and Central provinces are nearly fully booked ahead of Tet.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has predicted that during the seven days starting from January 28, the airport will handle more than 6,100 flights and around 900,000 passengers during this year's Tet holiday. This represents an increase of 8.7 percent in flight operations and a 4 percent rise in passenger numbers compared to the same timeframe last year.

Currently, Vietnamese airlines have 212 aircraft serving the Tet holiday period, an increase of 5 aircraft compared to the same period in 2024. Of these, Vietnam Airlines has 99 aircraft, Vietjet has 98 aircraft, Pacific Airlines has three aircraft, Bamboo has eight aircraft and Viettravel Airlines has four aircraft.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has been modified to accommodate up to 48 takeoffs and landings per hour during certain daytime periods and 46 flights per hour during nighttime hours, representing an 18 percent increase compared to regular operational days.

Airlines have increased the frequency of night flights to accommodate passenger travel demands. Vietnam Airlines has conducted over 1,500 night flights, representing 14 percent of its total capacity. Meanwhile, VietJet Air has operated 1,590 night flights, which constitutes 17 percent of its overall capacity. These night flights primarily serve routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Northern and Central provinces.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has instructed the airports of Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, and Tuy Hoa to implement a round-the-clock operational plan, ensuring that they can accommodate the night flight schedules of airlines.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan