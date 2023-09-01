Record number of new firms seen in eight months

A record number of 103,658 new firms were established in the first eight months of this year, a rise of 2.3% year on year and 1.2 times higher than the average number for the same period during 2018-2022.





In August alone, the country saw more than 14,000 newly-established businesses, up 17.9 percent year on year. However, the number of firms returning to the market in the month dropped 3.1 percent year on year and 10.9 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, 149,400 enterprises newly joined and returned to the market, a slight drop of 0.03 percent year on year, but 1.2 times higher than the average figure recorded in the period from 2018-2022, the ministry said.

The education-training sector saw the highest rise in the number of new firms at 35 percent , followed by the healthcare sector at 18.9 percent , and employment services, tourism, machinery and equipment rental and other supporting services 16.3 percent.

However, the total registered capital of the newly-established firms fell 14.7 percent year on year to VND 969.61 trillion (over US$40.2 billion).

Meanwhile, in the reviewed period, 124,684 businesses withdrew from the market, up 19.5 percent year on year, including 71,833 businesses halting operations, 41,064 logging dissolving requests and 11,787 others dissolved.

In order to support business development, Deputy Minister of MPI Tran Quoc Phuong said that along with applying flexible, active and effective monetary and fiscal policies and measures to remove difficulties for business and production activities, the ministry will propose adjustments and supplementations to some relevant mechanisms and policies.