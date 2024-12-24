Record export figures, 500kv power line highlight 2024 achievements

The year 2024 witnessed significant achievements in Vietnam, notably record export figures and the successful completion of the 500kV power line connecting the Central and Southern regions to the North.

Participants at the conference

Yesterday afternoon, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a conference to summarize the work in 2024 and deploy tasks in 2025.

On the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also announced 10 outstanding events in 2024. Among them were the inauguration of the 500kV power line circuit 3 and the export turnover in 2024 continuing to set a record.

The 500kV power line circuit 3 project, spanning nearly 700 kilometers, stands out as a significant achievement of 2024. This crucial infrastructure project was completed remarkably quickly, earning high praise from the Prime Minister.

Vietnam's export performance in 2024 was exceptional, with record export turnover reaching US$372 billion and a significant trade surplus of US$9 billion, earning recognition as a major achievement by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This is the highest figure ever, affirming the continuous efforts in expanding export markets and improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in the international market.

The 500kV power line circuit 3 project

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also emphasized several other significant events from the year, which include the execution of renewable energy development initiatives, strategies for consumer protection in e-commerce, the advancement of digital transformation within the industry, the administrative reform of import and export processes, and investment plans targeting both the processing and supporting industries.

Speaking at the summary conference, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son assessed that the industry and trade sector in 2024 has made important and comprehensive contributions to the overall success of the country.

In summarizing the key points, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that in 2024, the industry and trade sector achieved significant progress by advising the Government to present the amended Electricity Law to the National Assembly for approval.

Additionally, there were proposals to revive the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan Province and to address challenges faced by renewable energy initiatives. The sector also made strides in finalizing regulations governing petroleum business management.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his profound appreciation for the dedicated efforts and unwavering determination demonstrated in the successful implementation of key strategic projects. Notably, the 500kV line 3 project, characterized by the achievement of numerous milestones, and significant advancements within the oil and gas and energy sectors were specifically highlighted.

In addition to achieving record export turnover of nearly $800 billion, a 15 percent increase over the previous period, exceeding the 6 percent target, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has demonstrated its commitment to government reform by proposing the streamlining of nearly 18 percent of its subordinate units.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the expeditious implementation of the organizational restructuring plan, which has been duly approved by the Government. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is directed to ensure a seamless transition during this process, maintaining operational continuity while establishing a more efficient and effective organizational structure.

The Deputy Prime Minister has outlined several responsibilities for the Ministry of Industry and Trade for 2025 and beyond, emphasizing the need to implement solutions that guarantee national energy security. A critical aspect of this mandate is the prevention of power shortages, which poses a significant challenge given the limited number of new power generation and grid projects in recent years.

The Ministry will continue to conduct research and provide recommendations on energy development mechanisms and electricity market policies.

This includes reviewing and proposing adjustments to Power Plan VIII for consideration by relevant authorities, ensuring alignment with global trends as well as the country's unique advantages and conditions.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan