Reading space to be built in country’s oldest zoo

The Tre (Youth) Publishing House and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in building a reading space in the zoo.
Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden is one of the most fascinating tourist attractions in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the cooperation, the Youth Publishing House will provide books and support the HCMC’s plant and animal conservation park to build a reading space.

In addition, the publishers will release a set of 36 books on Vietnamese flora and fauna that was inspired by animals and plants in the Saigon Zoological and Botanical Garden.

This cooperation also aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and preserve the place that leaves an imprint on the hearts and minds of the local people from different generations.

Founded in 1864, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden is the oldest zoo in Vietnam and the 8th oldest zoo in the world. The botanical garden now is one of the most fascinating tourist attractions in HCMC.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

