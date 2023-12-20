Rare wildlife captured in Vu Quang National Park through camera traps

Through 85 camera traps in Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province, 58 rare and endangered wildlife species have been captured, including nine endemic species to the Truong Son Range.

Truong Son muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis)

On December 20, Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province revealed that 58 rare and endangered wildlife species, including nine exclusive to the Truong Son Range, were documented through 85 strategically placed biodiversity monitoring camera traps.

Asian elephant (Elephas maximus)

In particular, some species play a vital role in regional conservation and demand rigorous protection measures. These include Giant muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis), Truong Son muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis), Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi), Owston's palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni), and Asian elephant (Elephas maximus).

The species documented on this occasion include Asian elephant, stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta), northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina), Assam macaque (Macaca assamensis), Truong Son muntjac, giant muntjac, rib-faced deer, Indochinese serow (Capricornis sumatraensis maritimus), sambar (Rusa unicolor), Annamite striped rabbit, pangolin, lesser mouse-deer, Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura subcristata), Asiatic brush-tailed porcupine (Atherurus macrourus), Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), crab-eating mongoose (Urva urva), Burmese ferret-badger (Melogale personata), masked palm civet (Paguma larvata), spotted linsang (Prionodon pardicolor), yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula), back-striped weasel (Mustela strigidorsa), yellow-bellied weasel (Mustela kathiah), Owston's palm civet, bamboo rat, wildcat, squirrel, greater hog badger (Arctonyx collaris), wild boar, chestnut-necklaced partridge (Tropicoperdix charltonii), rufous-throated partridge (Arborophila rufogularis), jungle fowl, spotted wren-babbler (Elachura formosa), blue whistling thrush (Myophonus caeruleus), rufous-cheeked Laughingthrush (Garrulax castanotis), white-rumped shama (Copsychus malabaricus), pitta, silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera), and grey peacock-pheasant (Polyplectron bicalcaratum).

Giant muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis)

Vu Quang National Park, established through Prime Minister's Decision No. 102/2002/QD-TTg on July 30, 2002, was designated an "ASEAN Heritage Park" in 2018. Located in Ha Tinh Province, specifically in the districts of Vu Quang, Huong Khe, and Huong Son, the park currently manages and safeguards 57,029.84 hectares of forests and forestry land.

Rib-faced deer

This park is a vital biodiversity hotspot in Vietnam, preserving crucial genetic resources necessary for conservation initiatives. It is home to a wealth of endangered and rare species of plants and animals, documented in the IUCN Red List and the Vietnam Red Data Book, warranting dedicated and stringent conservation and protection measures.

Owston's palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni)

Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi)

Stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides)

Assam macaque (Macaca assamensis)

Northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina)

Rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta)

Silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera)

Grey peacock-pheasant (Polyplectron bicalcaratum)

Jungle fowl

Blue whistling thrush (Myophonus caeruleus)

Chestnut-necklaced partridge (Tropicoperdix charltonii)

Rufous-cheeked Laughingthrush (Garrulax castanotis)

Pitta

Greater hog badger (Arctonyx collaris)

Wild boar

Wildcat

Back-striped weasel (Mustela strigidorsa)

Masked palm civet (Paguma larvata)

Spotted linsang (Prionodon pardicolor)

Yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula)

Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus)

Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura subcristata)

Lesser mouse-deer

Indochinese serow (Capricornis sumatraensis maritimus)

Sambar (Rusa unicolor)

Asiatic brush-tailed porcupine (Atherurus macrourus)

Crab-eating mongoose (Urva urva)

