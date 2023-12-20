National

Rare wildlife captured in Vu Quang National Park through camera traps

Through 85 camera traps in Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province, 58 rare and endangered wildlife species have been captured, including nine endemic species to the Truong Son Range.

mang-truong-son-sg4-7903jpg-4485.jpg
Truong Son muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis)

On December 20, Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province revealed that 58 rare and endangered wildlife species, including nine exclusive to the Truong Son Range, were documented through 85 strategically placed biodiversity monitoring camera traps.

voi-chau-a-sg-3928jpg-5795.jpg
Asian elephant (Elephas maximus)

In particular, some species play a vital role in regional conservation and demand rigorous protection measures. These include Giant muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis), Truong Son muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis), Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi), Owston's palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni), and Asian elephant (Elephas maximus).

The species documented on this occasion include Asian elephant, stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta), northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina), Assam macaque (Macaca assamensis), Truong Son muntjac, giant muntjac, rib-faced deer, Indochinese serow (Capricornis sumatraensis maritimus), sambar (Rusa unicolor), Annamite striped rabbit, pangolin, lesser mouse-deer, Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura subcristata), Asiatic brush-tailed porcupine (Atherurus macrourus), Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), crab-eating mongoose (Urva urva), Burmese ferret-badger (Melogale personata), masked palm civet (Paguma larvata), spotted linsang (Prionodon pardicolor), yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula), back-striped weasel (Mustela strigidorsa), yellow-bellied weasel (Mustela kathiah), Owston's palm civet, bamboo rat, wildcat, squirrel, greater hog badger (Arctonyx collaris), wild boar, chestnut-necklaced partridge (Tropicoperdix charltonii), rufous-throated partridge (Arborophila rufogularis), jungle fowl, spotted wren-babbler (Elachura formosa), blue whistling thrush (Myophonus caeruleus), rufous-cheeked Laughingthrush (Garrulax castanotis), white-rumped shama (Copsychus malabaricus), pitta, silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera), and grey peacock-pheasant (Polyplectron bicalcaratum).

mang-lon-sg-4037jpg-6560.jpg
Giant muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis)

Vu Quang National Park, established through Prime Minister's Decision No. 102/2002/QD-TTg on July 30, 2002, was designated an "ASEAN Heritage Park" in 2018. Located in Ha Tinh Province, specifically in the districts of Vu Quang, Huong Khe, and Huong Son, the park currently manages and safeguards 57,029.84 hectares of forests and forestry land.

nai-9645jpg-3806.jpg
Rib-faced deer

This park is a vital biodiversity hotspot in Vietnam, preserving crucial genetic resources necessary for conservation initiatives. It is home to a wealth of endangered and rare species of plants and animals, documented in the IUCN Red List and the Vietnam Red Data Book, warranting dedicated and stringent conservation and protection measures.

cay-van-bac-sg-9279jpg-1762.jpg
Owston's palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni)
tho-van-truong-son-sg6-7382jpg-2920.jpg
anh4-8332jpg-6530.jpg
tho-van-truong-son-1-9136jpg-8986.jpg
Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi)
voi-chau-a-sg1-6402jpg-4927.jpg
Asian elephant
nai-2-1701jpg-9828.jpg
Rib-faced deer
mang-lon-sg2-2481jpg-6833.jpg
mang-lon-sg1-6188jpg-773.jpg
Giant muntjac
mang-truong-son-sg5-9197jpg-6762.jpg
Truong Son muntjac
khi-mat-do-9217jpg-7390.jpg
Stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides)
khi-moc-5493jpg-7743.jpg
Assam macaque (Macaca assamensis)
khi-duoi-lon-1331jpg-8962.jpg
Northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina)
khi-vang-6309jpg-903.jpg
Rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta)
ga-loi-trang-7070jpg-1255.jpg
Silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera)
ga-tien-mat-vang-5112jpg-4549.jpg
Grey peacock-pheasant (Polyplectron bicalcaratum)
ga-rung-5182jpg-6725.jpg
Jungle fowl
hoet-xanh-6639jpg-211.jpg
Blue whistling thrush (Myophonus caeruleus)
ga-so-lung-gu-2409jpg-4835.jpg
Chestnut-necklaced partridge (Tropicoperdix charltonii)
khuou-ma-hung-2047jpg-1312.jpg
Rufous-cheeked Laughingthrush (Garrulax castanotis)
duoi-cut-24jpg-9970.jpg
duoi-cut-1-2193jpg-2994.jpg
Pitta
lung-lon-3367jpg-9772.jpg
Greater hog badger (Arctonyx collaris)
lon-rung-905jpg-3716.jpg
Wild boar
meo-rung-7500jpg-9955.jpg
Wildcat
a1-9170jpg-5338.jpg
Back-striped weasel (Mustela strigidorsa)
cay-voi-moc-5816jpg-3181.jpg
Masked palm civet (Paguma larvata)
cay-gam-5642jpg-2170.jpg
Spotted linsang (Prionodon pardicolor)
anh1-5687jpg-4842.jpg
Yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula)
cay-voi-huong-4307-3790.png
Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus)
nhim-bom-9484jpg-8037.jpg
Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura subcristata)
bv-7324jpg-9983.jpg
Lesser mouse-deer
son-duong-8480jpg-9343.jpg
son-duong-2-8841jpg-9488.jpg
son-duong-3-520jpg-7993.jpg
Indochinese serow (Capricornis sumatraensis maritimus)
son-duong-1-8017jpg-2113.jpg
Sambar (Rusa unicolor)
anh5-7143jpg-3038.jpg
Asiatic brush-tailed porcupine (Atherurus macrourus)
anh6-425jpg-493.jpg
Crab-eating mongoose (Urva urva)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Thanh Nha

vu quang national park rare species camera traps Ha Tinh Province

