Rare Asian black bear spotted in Quang Tri

There is a hope for endangered species as a black bear was captured on camera in the Central Province of Quang Tri.

Rare Asian black bear is spotted in Quang Tri

Director Ha Van Hoan of the Management Board of Bac Huong Hoa Nature Reserve in Quang Tri Province yesterday said that the unit had just coordinated with the WWF to place digital camera traps in the forest area of the unit to investigate the Asian black bear.

The camera trap has recorded various wild animals, notably the Asian black bear, an endangered species with the weight of around 150kg.

Following the recording, the unit implemented coordinated efforts to safeguard and preserve this rare species alongside other wildlife.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

