Rare 13kg rhesus macaque rescued, set for release in Ha Tinh

A rare, large rhesus macaque has been handed over to authorities in Ha Tinh Province for release into the wild.

The rare rhesus macaque is handed over to authorities.

Mr. Le Thanh Toan, Head of the Forest Protection Department at Vu Quang National Park, confirmed that the park had coordinated with relevant agencies to receive and transfer a healthy male rhesus macaque weighing 13kg for release into its natural habitat on February 7.

Scientifically known as Macaca mulatta, this species is listed in Group 2B of Vietnam’s endangered wildlife category under Decree 06/2019/ND-CP, as amended by Decree 84/2021/ND-CP, and is prioritized for protection and conservation.

The rare rhesus macaque weighs 13 kilograms.

Previously, residents of Ha Tinh City discovered and captured the macaque. Recognizing it as an endangered species, they voluntarily contacted authorities and handed it over.

According to Mr. Le Thanh Toan, this is one of the largest rhesus macaques ever received by Vu Quang National Park. After undergoing quarantine, monitoring, and care to ensure its safety, the macaque will be released back into the wild in the near future.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan

