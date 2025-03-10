Rampant Ngoc Linh ginseng theft causes concerns

In late 2024 and early 2025, thousands of rare Ngoc Linh ginseng plants worth tens of billions of Vietnamese dong were stolen from gardens in Ngoc Linh mountain, the Central Province of Quang Nam.

Thieves take away many plants from Ngoc Linh ginseng garden of Quang Nam province's medicinal plant station many times.

The ongoing ‘ginseng thief' problem severely damages the province's ability to secure investment for the development of Ngoc Linh ginseng.

Resident Huynh Ngoc Dai of Village 3 in Tra Cang Commune of Nam Tra My District reported that he had cultivated over 2,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants aged between 6 and 8 years. However, earlier this year, thieves took advantage of thunderstorms and dense fog to uproot 850 of his plants, resulting in an estimated loss of more than VND1.5 billion.

According to grower Dai’s revelation, the thieves have extensive knowledge of the local landscape and target areas with mature ginseng plants for large-scale theft.

He said that he has reported the theft to the police, but there have been no results so far. Ginseng theft occurs about once a month, usually on rainy or foggy days, making it difficult for cameras to capture clear images of the culprits.

Similarly, grower Tran Xuan Hiep, representing a Ngoc Linh ginseng farming group in Tra Cang Commune of Quang Nam Province’s Nam Tra My District was so upset saying that their group had cultivated approximately 1,000 ginseng plants. However, in February, around 600 six-year-old plants were stolen, resulting in a loss of nearly VND1 billion (US$39,146).

A break-in at Quang Nam Medicinal Plant Cultivation and Processing Joint Stock Company's ginseng garden in December 2024 led to the theft of 700 four-year-old roots, leaving the company approximately VND1.4 billion in loss, according to Director Nguyen Tien Cuong’s moaning.

According to local residents, the Ngoc Linh ginseng growing area in Nam Tra My District is bordering Kon Tum Province, so there is no national grid electricity, and solar power cannot be installed due to fog. So far, more than 10 thefts have been recorded, causing heavy losses for ginseng growers.

In a talk to SGGP reporters, Chairman Nguyen Duc Luc of the Quang Nam Ngoc Linh Ginseng Association stated that theft remains a constant concern for ginseng growers in Nam Tra My.

Previously, the police had apprehended thieves stealing ginseng at Ngoc Linh Peak in Tra Linh Commune as it is close to residential areas. However, no arrests have been made in the ginseng-growing areas of Tra Cang and Tra Nam in Nam Tra My District due to their proximity to Kon Tum Province, making surveillance and control extremely challenging. Since November 2024, more than 4,000 ginseng plants have been stolen, resulting in an estimated loss of over VND20 billion .

Chairman Nguyen Duc Luc fretted that ginseng theft has seriously affected the investment environment because the Prime Minister approved the project to develop and form a medicinal plant industry center in Quang Nam Province on on February 28, which identified Ngoc Linh ginseng as the main crop. Recently, many large investors are preparing to invest in ginseng and medicinal plant cultivation in Nam Tra My District.

According to Chairman Tran Duy Dung of the Nam Tra My District People's Committee, ginseng theft is a complex issue due to the high value of the crop. Many cases, after investigation, have been found to involve local residents who are familiar with the terrain of the growing areas.

Vice Chairman of Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee Ho Quang Buu said that the province has issued directives related to the management of Ngoc Linh ginseng in the area. The province also requested local police to strengthen investigations and strictly handle those who steal Ngoc Linh ginseng, and increase forces to ensure security and order in ginseng growing areas.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan