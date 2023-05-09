Rain, thunderstorm lash south-central province, uprooting durian trees

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by strong gusts of wind have destroyed about 1,000 tons of durian of inhabitants in Duc Linh District of the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan with estimated damage of over VND 60 billion (US$ 2,569,936).

Today, the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province said that there had been a quick report on the damage caused by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by strong gusts of wind in Da Kai and Sung Nhon communes of Duc Linh District in Binh Thuan Province on May 7.

The No. 10 village of Da Kai Commune was badly affected by the strongest tornado wind. More than 300 durian trees No.10 villagers grew for 5-15 years fell down and young fruits of over 500 top-broken other trees dropped. About 1,000 tons were dropped. Farmers have suffered up to VND60 billion in damage from wind, rain and floods.

In addition, around 25ha of sweet potatoes in Sung Nhon Commune were submerged in water and two houses in Duc Tai town were badly damaged.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Duc Linh district coordinated with relevant units to set up a team to assess the damage that later instructed people to complete formalities to receive financial support from the government.