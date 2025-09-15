Railway sector starts selling Tet 2026 tickets

Vietnam Railways has just announced the plan to sell Tet 2026 tickets for collectives starting from September 15 to 19. Individual ticket sales will officially open to the public starting at 8:00 a.m. on September 20.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, vetauonline.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520 or 19000109, or through mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, and Viettelpay. Passengers can also purchase tickets through banking apps (Smart Banking), mobile ticketing applications, or by calling the Saigon Station hotline at 19001520 or the Hanoi Station at 19000109.

Each customer is allowed to purchase up to 10 tickets for the outbound journey and 10 tickets for the return journey.

Passengers who have purchased sleeper or seat tickets may also buy additional auxiliary seats for children aged 6 to under 10. Each adult ticket may be accompanied by only one child ticket, and the child will share the same seat or berth with the accompanying adult.

Auxiliary seats are also available for military and police personnel on urgent duty, deployment, or enlistment, as well as for journalists on assignment.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year, Vietnam Railways will offer a range of fare discounts. Passengers booking long-distance tickets, over 900 km, at least 10 days in advance, will receive discounts ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent. Those traveling on February 15 from Saigon Railway Station on routes of 1,000 km or more will receive a 3 percent discount. Group bookings of 11 or more passengers will be eligible for discounts between 2 percent and 12 percent. Round-trip ticket buyers will receive a 5 percent discount on the return leg. Students will receive discounts ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Passengers wishing to exchange or return tickets for trains operating during peak travel periods will be subject to a 30 percent deduction from the printed fare. Requests must be made at least 24 hours before departure for individual tickets and at least 48 hours for group tickets.

Vietnam Railways advises passengers to purchase tickets directly from official railway stations or authorized ticket agents nationwide. Travelers are required to bring valid identification and any relevant documents to qualify for fare discounts. The public is strongly urged not to buy tickets through unauthorized ticket brokers.

Passengers can verify their electronic tickets by visiting the official website at dsvn.vn, selecting the “Check Ticket” section, entering the required information, and cross-checking the displayed data with the information printed on their boarding pass.

According to Vietnam Railways, the peak travel period for the 2026 Lunar New Year will run from February 3 to March 8, 2026 (from the 16th day to the 20th day of the 12th lunar month of 2025). During this time, the railway sector will operate 55 trains per day, providing approximately 330,000 tickets to passengers.

Among the services, the North–South train will include seven regularly scheduled pairs, including SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8, SE9/SE10, SE11/SE12, and SE23/SE24, along with two additional pairs of trains, TN3/TN4 and TN5/TN6, added to meet increased demand.

In addition to 12 regularly scheduled pairs of passenger trains, the railway sector will operate additional services to meet the Tet holiday demand. The Saigon–Vinh route will see two extra pairs of trains, including SE13/SE14 and SE15/SE16; the Saigon–Quang Ngai route will add one extra pair, SE25/SE26; and the Nha Trang–Saigon route will feature the SNT12 train before Tet and the SNT11 train after Tet.

During the Tet holiday period from February 16 to 19, 2026 (from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month of 2025 to the 3rd day of the first lunar month of 2026). Vietnam Railways will operate additional train services to meet the rising demand for spring travel. These include extra pairs of trains running from Saigon to Da Nang, Tam Ky, Dieu Tri, and Nha Trang and from Hanoi to Vinh and vice versa.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh